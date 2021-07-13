Multiple global disruptions, demographic changes, generational divides, tectonic technology shifts, remote work, these are just a few of the factors driving a paradigm shift in the workforce. Leading and structuring organizations to make the most of their teams has never been so complex or carried such high stakes. Your strategy is table stakes if you don’t have the right culture to get—and keep—the right people. What steps are you taking to help your company win the great talent reckoning?



Chief Executive Group and AlixPartners, a world-renowned leader in corporate turnarounds, restructurings and leadership development for more than 40 years, invite you to a conversation on the essential skills that set transformative leaders apart. Your organization’s future—and possibly your own—could depend on it.



Join us on Tuesday, July 13 at 1:00 pm ET to gain tangible insights to become a transformative leader, including:



The Great Talent Reckoning: How to Lead, How to Win

FEATURED SPEAKER

Ted Bililies, Ph.D. Managing Director and Chief Talent Officer, AlixPartners Ted Bililies is an internationally recognized expert on leadership and organization development and the Chief Talent Officer of AlixPartners. Ted launched the first commercial practice in leadership and human capital at AlixPartners which advises investors, CEOs, and boards on the selection and development of leaders and the alignment of culture for maximum and sustainable value creation. Ted’s career spans three decades as a psychologist, human resources executive, management consultant, and executive coach.



He holds academic degrees from Loyola University of Chicago and Harvard University. Ted taught at Harvard University for many years, is currently on the Executive Education faculty of the Harvard Business School and is a board member of the Boston Graduate School of Psychoanalysis. Ted has helped leaders around the world achieve enduring change in their organizations, their teams, and themselves by expanding their psychological, behavioral and organizational insights into leadership.

HOST

Dan Bigman Chief Content Officer, Chief Executive Group Dan is editor of Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member magazines and oversees content development across all CEG platforms. Prior to joining CEG in 2017, he was managing editor of Forbes and the first Business Editor of NYTimes.com, where he co-founded the popular NYT Dealbook franchise in 2001. He has a BFA from Emerson College, Boston.

COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR CO-HOSTED BY

WEBINAR

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM ET

How to become a High-EQ leader

How to set a compelling vision and make the hard strategic choices—with empathy and authenticity

How to connect with your people to your organization's purpose

How to lead on diversity, equity and inclusion

How to create an authentic culture

