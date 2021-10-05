

The turnover tsunami is upon us, with some 40% or more of employees saying they’re now actively looking for a job. But that’s only part of the people battle for C-Suite leaders—there are boomer retirements, mismatches in skills, the remote revolution, worker safety issues, skyrocketing pay demands, generational gaps and seismic cultural shifts. Not to mention the flat-out lack of high-quality applicants for many jobs. It’s a whole new era of change, and it demands a whole new leadership tool kit—one that’s honed for attracting talent and retaining talent in the face of unending disruption.



Chief Executive Group, in partnership with AlixPartners, will help you get a leg up on the challenge with a targeted, expert conversation featuring two of the top minds in leadership psychology and talent development: Ted Bililies, managing director and chief talent officer for AlixPartners and Johnny Taylor, Jr. the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management and author of Reset: A Leader’s Guide to An Age of Upheaval.



Leading into 2022: The New Techniques for The New Era

FEATURED SPEAKERS

Ted Bililies, Ph.D. Managing Director and Chief Talent Officer, AlixPartners Ted Bililies is an internationally recognized expert on leadership and organization development and the Chief Talent Officer of AlixPartners. Ted launched the first commercial practice in leadership and human capital at AlixPartners which advises investors, CEOs, and boards on the selection and development of leaders and the alignment of culture for maximum and sustainable value creation. Ted’s career spans three decades as a psychologist, human resources executive, management consultant, and executive coach.



He holds academic degrees from Loyola University of Chicago and Harvard University. Ted taught at Harvard University for many years, is currently on the Executive Education faculty of the Harvard Business School and is a board member of the Boston Graduate School of Psychoanalysis. Ted has helped leaders around the world achieve enduring change in their organizations, their teams, and themselves by expanding their psychological, behavioral and organizational insights into leadership.

HOST

Dan Bigman Chief Content Officer, Chief Executive Group Dan is editor of Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member magazines and oversees content development across all CEG platforms. Prior to joining CEG in 2017, he was managing editor of Forbes and the first Business Editor of NYTimes.com, where he co-founded the popular NYT Dealbook franchise in 2001. He has a BFA from Emerson College, Boston.

COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR CO-HOSTED BY

WEBINAR

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM ET

Join us on October 5, 1:00 – 1:45 pm ET, for a deep-dive conversation to explore essential leadership issues, including:



• How your workers—and workplace—are changing, and will change, and how the most effective leaders will win



• What top talent from each generation needs from you, and how you can make yourself a more effective steward of this resource



• How to measure your company’s culture more effectively, with greater precision and utility

