Being an effective CEO today is harder than ever before. Faced with constant change, growing uncertainty and unforeseen disruptions, leaders must fight to see their business from every perspective so they can make the best decisions and maximize their leadership influence.
Don’t miss this exclusive Chief Executive event with Daniel Harkavy, CEO and Executive Coach at Building Champions, on Tuesday, March 2 at 1:00 pm ET, to obtain a proven framework to help you:
Based on his experiences coaching thousands of leaders from leading organizations like Daimler, Nike, Kaiser Permanente, Chick-fil-A and John Deere, Daniel will deliver new thinking and fresh insights to help you be a more effective CEO.
All webinar participants will receive access to a leadership assessment following the event to help you understand where you are seeing your business clearly, as well as which areas you should focus on for improvement, based on the 7 Perspectives of Effective Leaders. In addition to rating yourself, Building Champions will provide a benchmark comparison of your results against every other leader that has completed the assessment so you can see where you rank in relation to other high-performing leaders.
7 Perspectives of
Effective CEOs
FEATURED SPEAKER
Daniel Harkavy
Founder, CEO and Executive Coach, Building Champions
Author, The 7 Perspectives of Effective Leaders, Living Forward and Becoming a Couching Leader
Daniel has been coaching business leaders to peak levels of performance, efficacy, and fulfillment for more than 25 years. In 1996, he harnessed his passion for coaching leaders and teams to found Building Champions, where he serves as CEO and Executive Coach. Daniel and his team of coaches have worked with thousands of clients and organizations to improve the way they lead and live.
Daniel is a sought-after author and speaker, most recently authoring The 7 Perspectives of Effective Leaders which released in October 2020. His book Living Forward, a national best seller, was published in March 2016. Daniel also authored Becoming A Coaching Leader: The Proven Strategy for Building Your Own Team of Champions in 2007.
As an executive coach and trusted confidant, Daniel works with high profile leaders to improve their leadership, decision-making, influence, and overall effectiveness. Some of the clients he has worked with include: Daimler, Nike, Chick-fil-A, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Infineum (an ExxonMobil and Shell company), Bank of America, Wells Fargo, MetLife, PrimeLending, US Bank, Northwestern Mutual, Morgan Stanley, Prudential, Merrill Lynch and many others.
HOST
Dan Bigman
Chief Content Officer, Chief Executive Group
Dan is editor of Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member magazines and oversees content development across all CEG platforms. Prior to joining CEG in 2017, he was managing editor of Forbes and the first Business Editor of NYTimes.com, where he co-founded the popular NYT Dealbook franchise in 2001. He has a BFA from Emerson College, Boston.
WEBINAR
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM ET
Connect the leadership dots between everything a CEO is required to do to lead well
Increase your confidence as a leader through periods of change and uncertainty
Fight through distractions to focus on the right activities to drive performance and results
See your business from the necessary perspectives to lead with calm, clarity and courage
Implement practical strategies to make better decisions and expand your influence
TESTIMONIALS
“Daniel Harkavy’s 7 Perspectives of Effective Leaders is full of truth and is a remarkable, simple and accurate approach to leading an organization. Read it twice with your executive team. It will accelerate your team’s leadership effectiveness.”
-Patrick Lencioni, founder and CEO, The Table Group; bestselling author of The Five Dysfunctions of a Team and The Advantage
“As my executive coach for three years, Daniel Harkavy helped me gain a leader’s perspective. Through The 7 Perspectives of Effective Leaders, he can help you find it, too.”
-Michael Hyatt, Bestselling Author of The Vision Driven Leader
“The premise and framework Daniel shares are guaranteed to equip you with what you need to be the most effective leader possible in these complicated times.”
-Horst Schulze, Founder, Ritz-Carlton, and President, Horst Schulze Consulting
