Mark Mader is passionate about building high performance teams that deliver impactful products and delight customers. CEO of Smartsheet since 2007, Mark leads the company’s mission to shape and bring to market a SaaS-based collaborative work management and automation platform that enables hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of people to deliver their best work. With over 70,000 customers in more than 190 countries, Smartsheet has experienced rapid growth under Mark’s leadership. The company was included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list in 2015 and 2016, and for the past two years has been named to the Forbes “Cloud 100” list of the best private companies in cloud computing. Prior to Smartsheet, Mark served as senior vice president of global services for Onyx Software, leading the consulting and customer-facing teams in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. A dual-citizen of Germany and the United States, he has spent considerable time working and living abroad and applies that global perspective to the products and services that Smartsheet delivers. Mark graduated with a B.A. in Geography from Dartmouth College.
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is business process management software that uses integrated applications to manage a business and automate many back-office functions related to technology, services and human resources. Done well, ERP can significantly transform business processes and add exponential value, which ultimately improves the bottom line. However, selecting a suitable ERP solution is a complex process and most CEOs regard implementation as a high-risk operation.
Bruce specializes in helping companies (1) improve or transform IT organizations and cost structures, plan and execute IT strategies, select and implement and remediate application software and process change implementations; (2) plan and execute carve-out and merger integration programs; and (3) reduce selling, general, and administrative expenses costs. He has 40 years of consulting experience, working with small US and large global corporations, and he spent several years living and working in Europe. His industry experience has been broad by his serving industrial and consumer products companies, retailers, distributors, and software and business services companies.
Bruce Myers Managing Partner, AlixPartners
Mark Mader CEO, Smartsheet
Ken Baker is the CEO of Bailey International, LLC, since 2015. Bailey is focused on mobile hydraulics solutions for the small to mid-range OEM, Dealer, Distributor and Workshop customers. Ken was previously the COO at Bailey, was VP, Operations at Siemens Medical Systems, Inc for the PET and PET/CT Nuclear Medical Division and VP, Operations for CTI PET Systems, Inc. In all these roles, he focused heavily on application of lean manufacturing principles in complex production environments. Ken is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering, focused on digital and biomedical systems.
Ken Baker CEO, Bailey International
About NetSuite
NetSuite, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oracle, provides a suite of cloud-based financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and omnichannel commerce software that runs the business of more than 40,000 companies, organizations, and subsidiaries in over 100 countries. As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based business management software, NetSuite helps companies manage core business processes and grow their business operations with a single, fully integrated system.
