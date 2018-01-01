Every year, 200,000 to 300,000 personnel leave the military. The majority of those veterans have but one goal in mind: seamlessly reintegrate their civilian community. To achieve this, many seek employment into the corporate world. Yet, even in the current candidate-driven market, where employers struggle with finding the skilled labor they need, veterans are commonly overlooked as a talent pool.



Against this backdrop, Chief Executive Group and Indiana Economic Development Corporation teamed up in August 2018 to ask nearly 300 U.S. CEOs to share their experiences with recruiting and onboarding U.S. veterans. The survey was conducted in conjunction with Chief Executive’s CEO Confidence Index, America’s largest monthly survey of chief executives at organizations of all types and sizes. This report presents our findings and shares best practices to attracting and enlisting this diverse talent pool.

