In times of crisis, nothing is more important for a business than the decisions made by a company’s leadership team.
This has never been more evident than during the unprecedented health and economic crisis this past year. But, as many executives know, this has only been the beginning. There will continue to be new and unforeseen challenges in the next year as the country and the world prepare to return to a new normal.
How can business leaders best prepare for potential unforeseen scenarios in 2021?
We invite you to a 45-minute webinar to learn how three veteran CEOs have guided companies through to success during times of uncertainty and volatility.
This session will cover:
Proven Practices for Decision Making Through Uncertainty and Volatility
Nipesh Shaw
President and Chief Executive Officer, Anchor Glass Container Corp
Nipesh Shah has served as President and CEO of Anchor Glass since July of 2017 and also serves as a director on the board. Prior to joining Anchor Glass, he led profitable growth for several global industrial companies. Nipesh holds a BE in polymer engineering from Maharashtra Institute of Technology and an MS in polymer engineering from the University of Akron.
Craig Morrison
Owner, COM Executive Consulting
Former Chairman, CEO and President, Hexion Inc.
Craig Morrison is the owner of COM Executive Consulting, which provides executive consulting services on strategy, leadership, safety and other general management topics. He has more than forty years of executive experience with multiple global organizations, including the past 15 years as the Chairman, CEO and President of Hexion Inc. a $3.3 billion private equity specialty chemical company that operates across 37 countries in every major region of the world.
Rich Wagner
Chief Executive Officer, Prevedere
Rich Wagner is CEO of Prevedere, which helps business leaders forecast their company's future performance and plan for tomorrow. He brings 15 years leadership from big 4 consulting and Fortune 500. He worked with C-level executives on major corporate initiatives including preparing due diligence on dozens of multi-billion dollar mergers, acquisitions and corporate projects. Rich has experience in a variety of industries including manufacturing, consumer goods and retail. Rich is a Veteran and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from The Ohio State University and a Master of Business Administration.
Elliot Schimel
Chief Executive Officer, Mission Control Marketing
Elliot Schimel is the founder and CEO of Mission Control Marketing, a concierge marketing consultancy that specializes in partnering with B2B brands to develop earned, owned and paid media campaigns that drive sales.
In working with more than 100 B2B brands, Elliot has a proven track record of working with senior level executives to build strategic marketing campaigns that deliver pipeline growth and business results. These industry leading campaigns have been recognized by national marketing associations and received many awards including recognition from the Holmes Report’s Sabre Awards, MarComm Awards, Hermes Creative Awards, among others.
Dan Bigman
Chief Content Officer, Chief Executive Group
Dan is editor of Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member magazines and oversees content development across all CEG platforms. Prior to joining CEG in 2017, he was managing editor of Forbes and the first Business Editor of NYTimes.com, where he co-founded the popular NYT Dealbook franchise in 2001. He has a BFA from Emerson College, Boston.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM ET
Lessons learned from leading during past crises
Managing through uncertainty and volatility
Creating structure for decision making within your organization
Preparing your organization for navigating multiple scenarios
Developing a data-driven and agile approach to business planning
