Technology-driven innovation and the next generations are transforming the way corporations evolve their go-to-customer models and the solutions they deliver. As traditional sales models get disrupted and the lines between physical and digital worlds are blurring, modern organizations must adapt their growth strategies to survive.



Amid this change, in June 2019, Chief Executive Group and Alexander Group surveyed nearly 400 CEOs and business leaders on their future growth strategy and their readiness to adapt to the new marketplace. This report presents our findings and recommendations.

