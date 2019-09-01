To thrive in a future of horizontal ecosystems, companies need to figure out where they fit and then determine which course of action-built, buy or partner- will get them there the fastest.





Virtually every industry has begun entering the early innings of a major, technology-fueled revolution. As companies attempt to anticipate and counter inevitable disruption, CEOs must try to predict, as accurately as possible, what the world will look like over the next five to 10 years, where the company will fit into new and emerging ecosystems, and how it will get to where it needs to be to stay relevant and profitable.







