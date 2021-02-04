© Copyright 2020 Chief Executive Group

Though M&A activity was severely curtailed during the first half of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, the third quarter had a significant rebound and expectations are high for a strong close to the year. But what are the longer-term implications for the types of deals, as well as the way in which mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures will be planned and executed in 2021 and beyond? What are the business and societal trends that will have the greatest impact? And are they accelerants or obstacles? Join Chief Executive for an informative and interactive discussion with Frank Diana, Managing Partner and Futurist at Tata Consultancy Services, and Bjoern Stengel, Senior Research Analyst from IDC, to:



















M&A in a Post-Pandemic Society: What Executives Need to Know to Excel

SPEAKERS

Frank Diana Managing Partner & Futurist, Tata Consultancy Services Frank is a futurist, thought leader and frequent speaker. He has served in various executive roles throughout his career and has over 30 years of leadership experience. Currently at TCS, he is focused on thought leadership and advisory services in the context of business, societal, and economic evolution. He blends a futurist perspective with a pragmatic, actionable approach, leveraging future thinking to steer executive strategy and action.



His leadership experience obtained through various positions, including Board member, CEO, CPO, CTO and CIO enables effectiveness across business, technology and transformation leadership opportunities. Frank’s strong ability to connect dots enables the identification of future scenarios quickly and broadly, with an ability to see implications years into the future. These skills have led to the effective identification of new business ventures, models, and the use of leading edge technology to create competitive advantage ahead of broad market adoption.

Bjoern Stengel Senior Research Analyst, IDC Worldwide Services Research Group Bjoern Stengel is a Senior Research Analyst for IDC’s Worldwide Services Research Group. His research focuses on the business consulting services market, including M&A, analyzing key trends for strategy; supply chain and operations; finance and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and people and organization consulting services.



Bjoern also leads IDC's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) business services research, assessing how business services providers and their eco-system partners can leverage sustainability/ESG to help clients drive business outcomes by better understanding the needs of various stakeholders (e.g. investors, regulators, employees, customers, and the C-suite) and ESG materiality.

MODERATOR

Dan Bigman Chief Content Officer, Chief Executive Group Dan is editor of Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member magazines and oversees content development across all CEG platforms. Prior to joining CEG in 2017, he was managing editor of Forbes and the first Business Editor of NYTimes.com, where he co-founded the popular NYT Dealbook franchise in 2001. He has a BFA from Emerson College, Boston.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2021 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM ET